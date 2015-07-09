UPDATE 1-Kenya sells bond over mobile phones in world first
* Many people in East African nation don't have bank account (Adds details, analysts)
July 9 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1UGpoY3 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' June same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Many people in East African nation don't have bank account (Adds details, analysts)
March 23 U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson became the latest company to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.