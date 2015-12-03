UPDATE 2-Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue measure again
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
Dec 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1RprZV0 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' November same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
** Gap Inc will report November same-store sales on Thursday. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.