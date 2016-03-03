(Updates to add Gap Inc)

March 3 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1TWbErO for a table that compares U.S. retailers' February same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. ** Zumiez Inc is yet to report February same-store sales (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)