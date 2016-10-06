BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates to include Gap Inc September SSS sales)
Oct 6 Click on tmsnrt.rs/2dOgDL0 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' September same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.