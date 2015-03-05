PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1DYN3Ka for a table that compares U.S. retailers' February same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
** Gap Inc is yet to report same-store sales for the month (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4