July 22 American Apparel Inc's founder
should know in the next few weeks whether he may return as an
employee of the company, according to a source familiar with the
situation.
The saga that began on June 18 when the retailer suspended
its chief executive Dov Charney is drawing to a close, as FTI
Consulting has nearly wrapped up its investigation into
Charney's conduct, the source said. The board ousted Charney
from the company for allegedly misusing corporate funds and
helping to spread nude photos of a former employee on the
Internet.
"The company, Standard General and Dov are all eager to get
Dov's situation resolved by the middle of August, if not
sooner," the source said.
Standard General is a hedge fund that specializes in
distressed companies and recently helped American Apparel avoid
default through a $25 million capital commitment.
The main task that FTI Consulting likely has left is to
interview Charney himself, the source said. FTI Consulting,
whose activities include corporate investigations and forensic
accounting, was not immediately available for comment.
As it seeks to turn the page on the turmoil of recent
months, the retailer plans to announce its new board of
directors this week as well, according to the source. It will
include the current co-chairmen Allan Mayer and David Danziger
and most likely David Glazek, a partner at Standard General.
A reconstituted board was among the provisions of a broader
agreement with Standard General since it acquired nearly 44
percent of the company's outstanding stock.
Once the board is announced, government regulations require
the new directors to wait 10 days before beginning work on the
company - and before figuring out Charney's future. A special
committee of two independent directors and one co-chairman will
review the findings of FTI's investigation.
Still, American Apparel faces tough prospects irrespective
of Charney, as it must grapple with debt of more than $250
million, greater than its market capitalization of about $200
million. Standard General hopes to turn around the retailer's
negative income by improving its e-commerce platform and by
growing its store count at home and abroad.
American Apparel stock fell about 6 percent to close at
$1.09 on Tuesday.
