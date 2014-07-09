BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
July 9 An investigation into the conduct of American Apparel's ousted Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney will conclude in "another week or two," according to a source close to matter.
FTI Consulting, in charge of the investigation, will submit its findings to a special committee for review, the source said. Consisting of one co-chairman and two soon-to-be appointed directors of American Apparel's board, the committee will decide whether Charney may return as an employee.
American apparel also plans to appoint a new interim CEO in the "next few weeks if not sooner," the source said.
FTI Consulting was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer