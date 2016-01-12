NEW YORK Jan 12 Retail investors will keep turning away from bank loan mutual funds, which are pegged to floating interest rates, as long as volatile markets shed doubt that the Federal Reserve can raise rates much this year, Lipper said on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices sinking to 12-year lows, heightened concerns about China's economy, as well as the U.S. stock market's worst start ever in a new year could alter the Fed's outlook for economic growth and inflation and stifle the pace of rate hikes in 2016.

After raising rates in December for the first time in almost a decade, and before the markets upheaval of the past few weeks, the Fed had projected four more hikes by year-end.

That pace would pull interest rates above the 1% Libor floor, or yield guarantee, in place on most leveraged loans. But if the Fed moves more gradually, investors will have to wait still longer before leveraged loans offer higher income.

Retail accounts have yanked money from loan funds for two straight years, repeatedly disappointed when expected Fed rate hikes failed to materialize.

"A slow, measured Fed response would be a negative for loan funds as it lengthens the time until rising rates meet Libor floors," Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, said Tuesday after a quarterly conference call.

Wall Street primary dealers see three more hikes in 2016, while trading in the federal funds rate suggests just two more, according to a January 8 Reuters poll.

Retail investors withdrew more than US$20bn from bank loan mutual funds last year and that trend continued this year with the 24th straight weekly outflow, Lipper data show.

After piling almost US$63bn into these funds in 2013, "loan fund outflows have been continuous and unrelenting," Tjornehoj said. "Retail investors are losing faith in this asset class."

The net withdrawals over the past two years approach US$45bn.

With China's problems far from over, and the Fed likely to raise rates no more than twice this year, investment-grade debt will continue to outperform high-yield assets, said Tjornehoj.

"For the many investors who piled into loans in 2013, the investment certainly hasn't worked out as planned," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a report.

The average bid in the SMi100, the 100 most widely held names, hovered near par mid-year in 2015 but has fallen sharply to stand at 96.7 as of Monday.

Prices may not get much of a bump up any time soon, with the biggest leveraged loan buyers, Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, seen fading further before new restrictive risk retention regulations kick in at year end.

"With loan mutual funds continuing to experience outflows and challenging conditions for CLO issuance, the lack of buyers in the market makes it difficult to see what breaks the cycle in the near-term," the BAML analysts wrote. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)