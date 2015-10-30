BOSTON Oct 30 Some big U.S. retailers are
stepping up efforts to use personal identification numbers, or
PINs, with new credit cards embedded with computer chips in a
bid to prevent counterfeit card fraud.
But they are being resisted by the banking industry, which
sees no need to invest further in PIN technology, already used
with debit cards, resulting in halting adoption and widespread
confusion.
A small band of retailers with the clout to call the shots
on their branded credit cards is leading the charge. Target Corp
is moving ahead with a chip-and-PIN rollout, and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to do the same.
But Wal-Mart faces obstacles because its credit card
partner, Synchrony Financial, is not yet able to handle
PINs on credit cards. Broadly, U.S. banks are unprepared or
resisting the change.
The impasse comes after many consumers got their hands on
new credit cards embedded with so-called EMV chips in advance of
an Oct. 1 deadline that required retailers to accept chip cards
or be liable for fraud losses. EMV stands for EuroPay,
MasterCard and Visa.
But only about a third of merchants are actually using the
chip technology, according to analyst estimates. The number may
not pick up until early next year, if at all, because the retail
industry typically halts upgrades during the crucial holiday
shopping season.
"PIN issuance will remain a niche," said Julie Conroy,
credit-card analyst with Aite Group.
Banks favor using chip cards verified by old-school
signatures, even though chip-and-PIN usage has led to lower
fraud over the decade they have been used in Europe and
elsewhere.
"The PIN is definitely a must," said Lance James, chief
scientist with cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint. "It's one
extra step that provides true two-factor authentication."
But bankers say PINs provide little benefit beyond the
advantage of using chips in combating the estimated $7
billion-plus in annual U.S. card fraud.
EMV chips thwart criminals who use stolen data to create
counterfeit cards, a category that Aite estimates accounts for
37 percent of that fraud. Banks say that PINs only provide
additional fraud protection when criminals seek to use lost or
stolen cards, a situation that Aite estimates accounts for only
14 percent of fraud.
Banking groups say there are better approaches than PINs for
verifying customers and have asked retailers to embrace
tokenization and encryption to prevent theft of credit card
numbers.
"PIN is a static data element that would not have a
meaningful impact on overall payments fraud," said Electronic
Payments Coalition spokesman Sam Fabens.
PINs are also expensive to implement. Gartner analyst Avivah
Litan estimates that banks would have to invest hundreds of
millions of dollars in network improvements to support them.
Most retailers have yet to begin using any form of chip
technology on credit cards, instead relying on the magnetic
strips that are still part of the new cards, even though it now
puts them on the hook for fraud losses.
But some are pushing recalcitrant banks, arguing that it is
absurd to require them to spend billions of dollars to upgrade
their point-of-sale terminals if they are not going to get the
added security of chip-and-PIN technology.
"If they really cared about security, it would be a
no-brainer," to use PINs, said National Retail Federation
General Counsel Mallory Duncan.
CONFUSION REIGNS
The issue has caused some confusion, even among experts.
A Chase credit card representative this month
wrongly tweeted that the firm would soon issue chip and PIN
credit cards. A company spokeswoman later said the tweet was a
mistake.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation this month released
a public service announcement incorrectly suggesting that all
EMV credit cards use PINs, saying "Consumers should use the PIN,
instead of a signature, to verify the transaction." The agency
updated the announcement to remove the error.
So far only one PIN credit card is available through a major
U.S. retailer, a MasterCard that Target issues through Toronto
Dominion Bank.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said her company recently
began distributing PIN cards through a rollout that should be
completed in the spring.
"We believe that it is the most secure form of payment that
is currently available," Snyder said.
Even though demands for PIN cards are being made by groups
representing large retailers, some big merchants say they have
no plans to offer PINs.
"Our approach is chip and signature," said Macy's Inc
spokesman Jim Sluzewski.
JC Penney Co Inc said it has no plans to introduce
PINs and has yet to begin processing any chip transactions.
An industry executive said that some retailers have
privately confided that they fear widespread PIN adoption could
result in slower lines and lost sales from shoppers who forget
PINs.
"They don't want PINs because it clogs up transactions,"
said the executive who declined to be named because the
discussions were private.
