* First property deals fire up competitors

* Mid-cap funding needs drive innovation

* Reputation risk spurs conservative views

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The growth in the UK retail corporate bond market, which is attracting a more diverse range of issuers and riskier structures, has inflamed concerns that some investors may not fully understand the potential losses they could be exposed to.

Since the launch of the London Stock Exchange's electronic Order book for Retail Bonds (ORB) in February 2010, over GBP2bn of retail bonds have been issued, and experts agree that annual volumes could rise to GBP3bn.

The expansion is driven by a pullback in UK banks' lending, which has pushed mid-cap companies, especially those that are not large enough to access institutional public bond markets, to look for alternative funding resources.

At the same time, these securities offer retail investors an attractive pick-up in an environment where bank deposits and government bonds yield less than 2%.

Three players previously dominated the market - Barclays, Lloyds and Evolution, although the latter has since split into Canaccord and Investec - but other UK banks, including RBS, are looking to expand into the sector.

In its early stages, the retail market was dominated by issuers such as Tesco Bank and Provident Financial, and later on by utilities such as Severn Trent and National Grid.

The emergence of property deals, however, from companies including St. Modwen and Workspace, has ignited discussions about whether investors are sophisticated enough to fully understand how they would fare in the event of a bankruptcy.

"The retail bond market is coming of age, and there is a lot of interest from UK plc, but there is definitely a divergence forming and we are seeing the beginnings of a two-tier market," said David Cleary at Lloyds.

Up until recently, deals have had a simpler financing structure where lenders and bond holders rank pari passu. In the recent property transactions, however, lending banks have security over a large proportion of assets.

In the event of default, therefore, and assuming equity holders are wiped out, bondholders would absorb the first losses, leaving bank lenders i n a much safer position.

All of those risks are clearly explained in the prospectus, but some market players are concerned that this is a stepping stone to even riskier deals down the line.

"As arranger, we have a duty to ensure what we offer to investors is deemed appropriate for the given market. We always approach these trades with the attitude of an investor, asking what terms we would want to see in order to get comfortable with any given transaction," said one market source who asked not to be named.

"Having said that, the nature of any new market is determined primarily by investor demand."

GROWING PAINS

Retail markets are already well established in countries such as Italy and Germany, where investors are more familiar with bond structures. Since the introduction of the ORB, banks now have the infrastructure in place to create a similar market place in the UK.

Some experts argue, however, that there are flaws in the distribution system for retail bonds.

Advisory firms such as Killick, Smith & Williamson and Winterflood are incentivised to sell bonds, regardless of the credit quality, as they receive a fee from the arranger, critics said.

There are concerns too that advisors may not understand the waterfall structure in an insolvency situation as well as financiers do.

The growing dispersion in pricing on recent bond issues, however, shows that investors have been able to distinguish riskier deals.

In the same week as the LSE broke the 5% coupon barrier for the first time, after pricing a GBP300m nine-year bond at 4.75%, St. Mowden priced its GBP80m seven-year deal at 6.25%.

The LSE, which has two benchmark public bonds outstanding, would have had no trouble accessing the public bond market again, bankers said. Thanks to its strong brand recognition and role in developing the ORB market, however, it opted for the retail market instead.

"That's great for the LSE, but there are many more issuers out there, many smaller than the LSE, who are looking to finance themselves in the bond markets and who may be locked out of the wholesale market by criteria such as the size of the deal," said Michael Smith at Investec.

"We need to develop the retail sector, and bring more innovation to help these companies that cannot access wholesale public bond markets."

REPUTATION RISK VS INNOVATION

The most conservative banks are no doubt those that have been bailed out by governments since the financial crisis, and which are subsequently under close scrutiny by regulators.

Just this week, Lloyds took a GBP1bn hit to compensate UK customers mis-sold loan insurance - a scandal that has cost the bank GBP5.3bn in total.

The wounds from that are still so fresh that the bank has turned down deals in recent weeks that do not fit its strict criteria. Lloyds will only arrange deals for companies where the bonds rank pari passu with loans.

Even a full prospectus, outlining all potential risks associated with bonds, would not be enough to prevent them being in the firing line in the event of a default.

Some competitors, however, said such steadfast rules threatened to hold back the market, and that innovation should be cultivated to help it to develop.

"Clearly there should be concerns if other lenders have a lot of security and bondholders haven't, but it all depends on the additional assets that are not secured on which bondholders can claim," said the first banker.