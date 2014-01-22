LONDON, Jan 22 Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period. RETAILER/RIC/SECTOR/PERFORMANCE ASOS Sector: Fashion Total retail sales up 38 pct in four months to Dec. 31 Associated British Foods Sector: Clothing/Food Primark sales up 12 pct in 16 weeks to Jan. 4 Booker Sector: Cash & Carry Wholesale Like-for-like total sales up 2.0 pct in 16 weeks to Jan. 3 Carphone Warehouse Sector: Mobile phones and electricals CPW like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 3 months to Dec. 28. Debenhams Sector: Department store Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17 weeks to Dec. 28 Co-operative Group Sector: Food, Banking Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in 13 weeks to Jan. 4 Dixons Retail Sector: Electrical Goods Group like-for-like sales up 3 pct in Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 period. Domino's Pizza Sector: Food Like-for-like UK sales up 10.9 pct in 13 weeks to Dec. 29 Dunelm Sector: Homewares store Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in second quarter to Dec. 28 Greggs Sector: Food Like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to Jan. 4 Halfords Sector: Cycling/cars Like-for-like retail sales up 5.9 pct in 15 weeks to Jan. 10 Home Retail Sector: Household/DIY Argos like-for-like sales up 3.8 pct in 18 weeks to Jan. 4. Homebase like-for-like sales up 4.7 pct. House of Fraser Sector: Department store Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9 weeks to Dec. 28 J Sainsbury Sector: Food Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 0.2 percent in 14 weeks to Jan. 4 JD Sports Fashion Sector: Clothing Like-for-like sales at UK & Ireland sports and fashion stores for 48 weeks to Jan. 4 "marginally ahead" of 5.8 pct growth guided to in November after 42 weeks of trading Jaeger Sector: Fashion Like-for-like sales up 23 pct in 13 weeks to Dec. 28 John Lewis Sector: Department store Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5 weeks to Dec. 28 Majestic Wine Sector: Beverages UK like-for-like sales up 2.8 pct in 10 weeks to Jan. 6 Marks & Spencer Sector: Clothing/Food UK like-for-like sales down 0.2 pct in 3 months to Dec. 28 Moss Bros Sector: Clothing Like-for-like sales up 12.9 pct in five weeks to Jan. 11 Mothercare Sector: Baby products UK like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 12 weeks to Jan. 4 N Brown Sector: Clothing Like-for-like sales up 7.2 pct in six weeks to Jan. 11 New Look Sector: Fashion Like-for-like sales up 1.5 pct in 7 weeks to Dec. 28. Next Sector: Clothing Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and a half weeks to Dec. 24 Ocado Sector: Food Gross sales up 21.3 pct in six weeks to Jan. 5 Shop Direct Sector: Online retail Total sales excl. VAT up 5 pct in 6 weeks to Dec. 27 Superdrug Sector: Health and beauty Like-for-like sales, ex VAT, up 1.5 pct in 9 weeks to Dec. 28. Ted Baker Sector: Clothing Retail sales up 18.3 pct in 8 weeks to Jan. 4 Tesco Sector: Food UK like-for-like sales excl. fuel and VAT sales tax down 2.4 pct in 6 weeks to Jan. 4 Thorntons Sector: Food Total sales up 6.3 pct in 14 weeks to Jan. 11 Topps Tiles Sector: Tiles/Flooring Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in 13 weeks to Dec. 28 WH Smith Sector: Books and stationery Like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 18. Wm Morrison Sector: Food Like-for-like sales excl. fuel down 5.6 pct in 6 weeks to Jan. 5 Waitrose Sector: Food Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to Dec. 24 (Compiled by Neil Maidment and James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)