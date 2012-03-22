LONDON, March 22 Property investors should be wary of buying shops in Bradford, Derby and Southampton, according to a survey of UK locations likely to be hit hardest by further retailer failures.

They were joined by Wolverhampton and Hull in a study by BNP Paribas Real Estate ranking the riskiest investment areas because of their high concentration of struggling retail chains and the large number of vacant units and charity shops.

The best bets were the London districts of Lewisham, Wood Green, Uxbridge and Harrow, and the city of Truro in Cornwall, south west England.

The majority of risky sites were in the north of England, with Yorkshire and Humberside the worst-hit region among the survey of 100 towns and cities.

"A lot of retailers are under pressure at the moment," said Tom Carlton, research analyst at Legal & General Property, which has 10.6 billion pounds ($16.8 billion) of real estate under management.

"We are having regular conversations with retailers that may be struggling to make sure we can be flexible. They may want a rent reduction or some slightly lenient terms with their lease structures."

UK retail sales suffered their biggest monthly fall in nine months in February and were revised sharply downwards for January, official data showed on Thursday, dampening hopes for a consumer revival this year as government austerity measures bit.

Video games retailer Game Group became the latest high-profile victim after filing a notice to appoint administrators this week.

The most attractive locations in the survey were "not oversupplied with retail space, have got affluent catchment areas and therefore they're going to be less risky," said Paul Griffiths, head of investment at BNP Paribas. ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill and David Cowell)