* 3 mln sq ft of UK shopping mall space developed in 2011
* Pipeline levels may fall to 40 mln sq ft in next 3-4 yrs
* Dearth of shopping mall space limiting retailer growth
LONDON, Aug 9 The rate of UK shopping centre
construction activity fell to its lowest level since 1995 in the
first three months of 2011, with developers delaying project
starts over concerns about the health of the global economy,
research showed.
Property consultancy CB Richard Ellis said 3 million square
feet of shopping centre space was being built in the period to
end-March 2011, less than a quarter of the peak of 13 million sq
ft in 2007, before the global financial meltdown.
The quarterly figure was the lowest since 1995, when 1.62
million sq ft of malls was under construction in the three
months to end-March.
CBRE said it expected pipeline levels to fall to 40 million
sq ft, from 58.4 million sq ft, over the next 3-4 years, citing
the costs of holding development land and time restrictions that
would cause schemes to be cancelled.
Shopping centre developers had been inclined to sit-out the
current downturn, CBRE said.
"After the current hiatus in the pipeline, we expect that a
flow of new schemes will begin to be delivered to the market
from 2015/2016 onwards," CBRE's shopping centre development and
leasing director, Mark Disney, said in a statement.
"Retailer demand is increasingly focused on larger shopping
centres, but the lack of new development is limiting
opportunities," Disney said.
The market was now adapting to developers' requirements to
see committed income before starting construction, with more
retailers agreeing to pre-lets in a bid to help unblock the
development pipeline, he said.
In July, Reuters reported deals in the under supplied UK
mall sector could hit 4-5 billion pounds ($6.5-8 billion), with
investors lured by asset's class comparatively low risk exposure
versus the country's struggling high streets.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
