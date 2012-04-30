By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, April 30
NEW YORK, April 30 Analysts on Wall Street are
starting to look at the second half of the year, and they don't
like what they see.
High gasoline prices, uncertainty over national elections in
the United States and Europe, and the so-called "fiscal cliff"
in the U.S. of higher taxes and steep cuts in government
spending scheduled for the end of the year have some analysts
lowering their estimates for the year. A round of economic data
released Monday suggested consumers are cutting back their own
spending, adding to broader concerns.
The upside for stocks is limited going forward, said Barry
Knapp, chief market strategist at Barclays Capital, in a note to
clients.
Yet contrarian investors are viewing this as a good time to
move into retail stocks, especially those of companies like
Amazon.com, which are building their margins despite
higher transportation and expansion costs. These companies are
taking steps to become more profitable now, a strategy that
should pay off when consumers once again decide to spend freely,
analysts said.
Here are suggestions on ways to make a targeted bet on
retail:
CLICKING WITH AMAZON.COM
Even with a lofty price-to-earnings valuation Amazon may
still prove to be a solid long-term bet, analysts said. That's
because the Seattle-based retailer is reinvesting profits in the
business and expanding at a time when competitors are slashing
costs.
"We continue to believe Amazon is taking significant share
across the retail landscape and should be a core growth holding
for patient investors," said Matt Nemer, an analyst at Wells
Fargo who covers the company.
Amazon's head count is up 73 percent over the last 12
months, Nemer noted. Yet its gross margins gained 1.1 percent
over the same time, a statistic that suggests the company is
growing more profitable with time.
Andrew McNellis, an analyst at Evercore Partners, cited
Amazon's higher gross margins when he raised his target price
for the company's shares to $260. Shares of Amazon traded at
$232 on Monday afternoon.
Amazon's strong year-to-date performance may make some
investors want to consider holding the company through a fund or
ETF instead, analysts said. That way, investors could benefit
from additional gains in the stock while providing some cushion
should it stall.
Amazon was up 31 percent since the start of the year through
Friday, compared with a 11.5 percent gain for the broad Standard
& Poor's 500 index. The company trades at a steep valuation: its
price-to-earnings ratio of 186 dwarfs the S&P 500's P/E of
roughly 14.
Amazon, at about 3 percent of assets, is the second-largest
holding of the $129 billion American Funds Growth Fund of
America, a relatively low-priced actively managed
fund. Apple is its largest position, with 6 percent of assets.
The fund, which charges 68 cents per $100 invested and
yields 0.7 percent, is up 14.7 percent this year. Over the last
10 years, it has beaten the S&P 500 index by an annualized 1
percent.
AIMING FOR THE MIDDLE
Companies that target middle-income shoppers may be a strong
bet for investors who have a time horizon of more than a year,
analysts said.
In large part, that would be a shift from how companies have
traded over the past three years. Since the recession ended in
2009, companies that cater either to affluent shoppers, like
Tiffany & Co., or cost-conscious shoppers, like Dollar
Tree, have outperformed the broad sector. Tiffany, for
instance, is up 304 percent since March 9, 2009, when the bear
market bottomed.
But now could be the time that department stores and
retailers like Target that focus on middle-income shoppers could
push ahead. Early gains in the jobs market this year and easing
of fears that the U.S. economy could be headed for another
recession should boost incomes and allow middle-market consumers
to trade back up to brand names and higher priced goods, said
Stuart Nussbaum at WeiserMazars, a New York-based advisory firm.
Department stores are taking steps to improve their customer
service as well, he noted, which could help them compete against
Internet retailers.
Brian Peery, a portfolio manager with Hennessy Funds, has
increased his weighting in consumer discretionary stocks in the
six funds that he runs. Among his picks: Limited Brands,
Gap and Target. Limited Brands, for instance,
operates stores like Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works
that are typically found in malls in the U.S. and Canada. The
company's shares are up 24 percent since the start of the year
as of Friday's close and trade at a P/E of 18.7.
Stores that target U.S. shoppers have another thing going
for them: they tend to carry cheaper valuations than higher-end
apparel makers, which are increasingly relying on sales in
emerging markets for growth. Gap, for instance, trades at a P/E
of nearly 19. Ralph Lauren, by comparison, trades at a
P/E of 25. Coach, a company whose handbags and belts are
popular in China, trades at a P/E of 22. It is up 21 percent
since the start of the year.
"It's a great time to look at these (middle market)
retailers with your eye on how they're going to do next year,
not the next quarter," Peery said.
(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Walden Siew and Steve
Orlofsky)