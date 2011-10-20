* Costco contributions total $22.5 million
* Washington state to vote on privatizing liquor sales
Oct 19 Contributions by Costco Wholesale Corp
(COST.O) to support a ballot measure to privatize liquor sales
in Washington state have set a record for contributions by a
single entity to an initiative in the state, a spokeswoman for
the state's Public Disclosure Commission said on Wednesday.
With its $8.9 million contribution recorded on Monday, the
largest U.S. warehouse club operator has put $22.5 million in
cash and in-kind contributions toward the campaign for the
measure, spokeswoman Lori Anderson said.
The measure will be on next month's ballot and will ask
voters to allow retailers to sell liquor, now available only
through 166 state-operated stores.
Voters last year rejected another measure that aimed to
break up the state's monopoly on liquor sales.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)