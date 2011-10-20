* Costco contributions total $22.5 million

* Washington state to vote on privatizing liquor sales

Oct 19 Contributions by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) to support a ballot measure to privatize liquor sales in Washington state have set a record for contributions by a single entity to an initiative in the state, a spokeswoman for the state's Public Disclosure Commission said on Wednesday.

With its $8.9 million contribution recorded on Monday, the largest U.S. warehouse club operator has put $22.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions toward the campaign for the measure, spokeswoman Lori Anderson said.

The measure will be on next month's ballot and will ask voters to allow retailers to sell liquor, now available only through 166 state-operated stores.

Voters last year rejected another measure that aimed to break up the state's monopoly on liquor sales.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)