LONDON Oct 27 Europeans will defy pressure on
their disposable income to spend a little more on Christmas this
year than last, with a surge in online shopping offsetting a dip
in store-based sales, according to a study published on
Wednesday.
The Centre for Retail Research (CRR), in a report
commissioned by online shopping comparison website Kelkoo,
forecast retail sales in nine major European countries would
climb 1.4 percent year-on-year to 319.1 billion euros ($443
billion) in the last six weeks of the year.
While store-based sales are tipped to fall 0.5 percent to
279.6 billion euros, online sales are predicted to jump 17.3
percent to 39.5 billion, or 12 percent of the total.
"The outlook this Christmas shows some signs of promise for
retailers despite the harsh economic climate," said Kelkoo chief
executive Richard Stables.
Christmas is a critical time for many retailers, with some
earning up to 60 percent of their annual profits in just a few
weeks of trading. The CRR said its forecast for the six week
period accounted for about 16 percent of annual retail sales.
Many European retailers are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and government austerity measures.
"A climate of government cuts and economic uncertainty is
likely to undermine consumer spending, meaning consumers are
likely to remain as determined as ever to make sure they are
getting the best prices, which could explain why we expect to
see many of them head online for their Christmas shopping,"
Stables said.
The CRR forecast Germany would see the strongest growth in
retail sales, with an increase of 2.7 percent. Seven other
countries -- Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands,
Norway and Sweden -- would see modest growth, while Spain would
see sales dip 0.1 percent, it predicted.
The study, conducted in September, drew data from national
statistics authorities, independent research organisations
including Euromonitor and Mintel and a survey of a cross section
of 50 large retailers.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)