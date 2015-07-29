By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Dozens of retailers are
seeking to void nearly $6 billion of U.S. antitrust settlements
with Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc and American Express
Co after learning that opposing lawyers exchanged
confidential information, potentially tainting the accords.
A group of retailers filed papers that remain under seal in
the Brooklyn, New York federal court to scuttle their $5.7
billion accord with Visa and MasterCard, which won court
approval in 2013, the retailers' lawyer Owen Glist said in an
email.
Similar papers were made public in the American Express case
on Wednesday in the same court, where retailers opposing the $79
million accord include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp
and Home Depot Inc among others.
Retailers claimed that the settlements were rigged in light
of the discovery of an exchange of emails and other documents
between Gary Friedman, a lawyer who represented them, and Keila
Ravelo, a lawyer who represented MasterCard while she was a
partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
Friedman and Ravelo had previously been associates at
another law firm and become close friends. Their alleged
improper communications were discovered by Willkie after Ravelo
and her husband were criminally charged in December with
stealing from that firm, another law firm and MasterCard.
Roy Simon, a Hofstra University legal ethics professor, in a
court filing supporting the objecting retailers, said Friedman
crossed a line by passing important information to Ravelo, whose
firm should in turn have been disqualified.
"In my three decades studying professional responsibility
for lawyers," Simon wrote, "I cannot recall ever seeing such
repeated and serious violations of professional duties by an
attorney representing a class, or such willing participation in
those violations by an attorney for a defendant in a class
action."
The settlements were meant to resolve claims that the card
networks overcharged merchants on interchange fees, or swipe
fees, whenever shoppers paid with debit or credit cards.
In a Wednesday conference call discussing second-quarter
results, MasterCard Chief Executive Ajay Banga called the
lawyers' alleged conduct "pretty disappointing," but said he was
"pretty confident" that the company's settlement will stand.
MasterCard spokesman Seth Eisen declined to elaborate. Visa
spokeswoman Connie Kim declined to comment. American Express
spokeswoman Marina Norville had no immediate comment.
Friedman, in a Wednesday filing in the American Express
case, said none of the challenged communications "detracts from
the conclusion that this settlement represents the best feasible
settlement for the merchant class, and is fair and adequate by
any measure."
The cases are In re: Payment Card Interchange Fee and
Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of New York, No. 05-md-01720; and In re:
American Express Anti-Steering Rules Litigation Antitrust
Litigation in the same court, No. 11-md-02221.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)