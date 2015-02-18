LONDON Feb 18 British online money transfer
business TransferWise launched its U.S. operation on Tuesday,
the first step of an international expansion that will use $58
million in new backing to compete with the likes of Western
Union and MoneyGram.
TransferWise is among the biggest of a clutch of internet
start-ups that have begun to challenge the dominance of the
established companies and banks that provide money transfer
services for ordinary consumers.
The new entrants seek to undercut the fees of their bigger
rivals but need to increase volumes to make slender 1-3 percent
margins feasible.
Initially trading only sterling and euros, TransferWise now
offers 292 currency routes, between major currencies such as the
yen and U.S. dollar to emerging currencies such as the Indian
rupee and the Philippine peso.
It plans to launch a further 300 currency routes in the next
year as it seeks to build on the $3 billion-plus transferred
through the platform so far. The company says monthly volumes of
money transferred are growing at between 15 and 20 percent a
month.
"Launching in the United States is a massive milestone for
us," said Taavet Hinrikus, who founded the company in 2011 with
fellow Estonian Kristo Kaarmann.
"Expats in the U.S. will no longer have to pay extortionate
and unfair bank fees for international money transfers."
TransferWise, which has drawn backing from U.S. venture
capital firm Andreesson Horowitz and British billionaire Richard
Branson, said that it also plans to open new branches in Germany
and Australia.
