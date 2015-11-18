(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Nov 18 As the holidays approach, the number of
promotional sales climb and shopping choices become more and
more daunting.
What is a good deal? Where? When?
Analysts study the biggest U.S. retailers and take hard
looks at what goes on inside their stores each holiday season by
making visits and poring over balance sheets.
Charlie O'Shea, a vice president at Moody's Investors
Service, follows Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp
, Kohls Corp, Toys R Us Inc and Best Buy Co Inc
- some of the biggest forces during the holiday shopping
season.
Reuters asked O'Shea to share some insights on what to
expect this year.
Q: Is there any shopping trend for 2015 that looks different
from prior years?
A: The holiday shopping season started far earlier this year
due to the early Star Wars toy launch ("Star Wars: The Force
Awakens" opens Dec. 18), which we believe pulled some sales
forward.
Also, some of the specialty retailers are pulling back on
Thanksgiving Weekend store hours, which makes sense as our view
is, this is more of a destination-type phenomenon for category
killers like Toys R Us, discounters like Walmart, Target, and
department stores like Macy's and Kohl's. No one stands in line
to browse.
Q: You've been visiting retailers throughout Thanksgiving
weekend for a decade. What do you look for?
A: What people buy. It's always TVs and consumer
electronics.
I'm looking to see lines by comparison (to prior years).
Then I'm looking in the shopping carts when I'm in the stores.
Did they buy a DVD player? Did they buy a theater system? Did
they also buy an HDMI cable or surge protector? Those are high
margin items. If people come out with a device and a shopping
bag, the shopping bag is where the money is.
Q: What specific stores or chains appear to be taking more
aggressive pricing or discounting strategies this year?
A: Walmart will set the tone for pricing and promotion this
holiday, with Amazon a close second. The challenge for the
competition is how low to go, and how early.
Q: Is there any significance to what a store puts in end-cap
displays at the ends of shopping aisles?
A: End-cap displays typically sell the highest margin,
attachment-type products - batteries, for example - to take
advantage of impulse tendencies.
Q: Are there any products shaping up to be must-haves this
year?
A: Electronics will continue to be the hottest category. 4k
TV prices have come down. My guess is they'll be heavily
promoted. They're hard to ship because they're so thin. On the
toy side, Star Wars merchandise will be a key driver. My sense
is that after the movie opens, you could see some further
promotions.
Q: When does it make more sense for consumers to go to
brick-and-mortar stores for holiday gifts rather than shop
online?
A: Given that 93 percent of sales are done in a
brick-and-mortar location, clearly there is a lot of shopping
done via physical stores.
For high-end products, consumers are more apt to want to see
it and touch it, and likely take it with them to ensure they
have it.
As we have seen the last few holidays, shipping guarantees
can be hollow, with some merchandise not received on time. Theft
is an issue as well. We also believe consumers are concerned
about theft and may be hesitant to have a box left on their
porch or driveway for fear it may be stolen.
