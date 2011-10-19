LONDON Oct 19 Shoreditch is set to be home to a
"mini Bond Street" as luxury fashion houses Christian Louboutin,
Ralph Lauren and Vivienne Westwood home in on London's east end,
setting the stage for a possible doubling of rents over five
years.
The three fashion houses, which have sites in high-end areas
of London's traditional West End shopping district, are among
luxury retailers targeting the once down-at-heel Shoreditch to
capitalise on its edgy image, lower rents and increasingly
affluent population, sources said.
"It is a bit like the Meatpacking District of New York,"
John Lovell, a Shoreditch landlord of five properties, told
Reuters, referring to the Manhattan neighbourhood transformed by
an influx of high-end boutiques and restaurants in the 1990s.
Shoreditch, best known for gloomy-looking industrial
buildings and high crime rates, borders the City of London
financial district. Its Old Street roundabout, where Google
leased an office last month, has been targeted by the
government for the development of a "Silicon Valley" style media
hub .
Independent fashion labels, art galleries and niche bars
have appeared in recent years to serve media, fashion and
financial workers in the district.
Developer Hammerson is planning a 485 million pound
($765 million) project south of Shoreditch High Street with
about 630,000 square feet of offices and shops as well as 299
homes. Derwent London , which owns 685,000 square feet of
property in the Shoreditch and Old Street areas, wants more.
Paris-based designer Christian Louboutin, whose red-soled
shoes sell for more than $1,000 per pair, is weeks from closing
a deal for a store close to the Boundary Hotel on the most
sought-after area of Redchurch Street -- which already houses a
handful of high-end brands, two sources told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
British designer Vivienne Westwood, famous for her role in
shaping the punk movement in the 1970s, is looking for a 2,000
square foot shop, while American retailer Ralph Lauren
has been scouting for a 4,000 sq ft unit for its second
RRL-branded store in Britain, another source said.
Prada is also looking for sites in Shoreditch,
three property agents told Reuters.
Fine-dining Japanese restaurant Zuma is hunting a site to
add to its other London eatery near Harrods, two sources said.
Unlike many mid-market British retailers, luxury brands have
bounced back strongly from the 2008 downturn on the back of
strong demand from emerging markets, allowing them to finance
expansion plans and experiment with retailing concepts.
The spike in interest in Shoreditch comes as competition for
stores on London's traditional hot spots -- Bond Street, Regent
Street and Oxford Street -- has become fiercer and more costly,
forcing retailers to look elsewhere.
Several high-end clothing brands from China and Japan are
looking to launch debut British stores in Shoreditch to
capitalise on lower rents and its image, one source close to the
situation told Reuters.
RENTS SPURT EXPECTED
Rents in Bishops Square, south of Shoreditch High Street,
have risen to 135 pounds per square foot from 65-70 pounds since
it was redeveloped in 2005.
Rents on Redchurch Street have the potential to do the same
over the next five years, said Rob Fay, Colliers International
head of central London retail agency.
Retail property values in some areas have more than doubled
in 10 years to over 500 pounds per square foot, said Michael
Newell, a property agent at local firm Dominion.
Even after doubling, rents would be far below those on New
Bond Street and Oxford Street, which peak at 964 pounds and 715
pounds respectively, according to data from property consultancy
Cushman & Wakefield.
The bulk of Shoreditch properties are owned by families or
wealthy individuals mainly from Britain, compared with Bond
Street and Oxford Street which are mostly foreign-owned.
Lovell, reconfiguring one of his properties to make it more
suitable for retail, said others were doing the same.
The fragmented ownership means it may be more difficult for
bigger developers to capitalise on any boom.
"We would love to find more opportunities there, but we do
not, as a company, buy very small-scale sites," said Simon
Silver, head of regeneration at Derwent.
($1 = 0.634 pound)