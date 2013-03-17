By Tom Bill
CANNES, France, March 17 As growing numbers of
shoppers move online, European mall owners are looking to pull
in customers by including services that can't be replicated on
the Web like hospital care and government offices.
Malls must become more like full-service community centres
to survive in the face of a growing list of failed retailers
like HMV and Blockbuster, property experts at the annual MIPIM
trade fair in Cannes, France, told Reuters.
On the flip side of that retail revolution, the experts see
big gains in warehousing as more goods are sent and returned via
post.
"The days of the stand-alone mall are numbered," said David
Roberts, the chief executive of architect Aedas, one of the five
largest practices in the world. The company has been involved in
city masterplan projects in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
"In 20 years time you will find stores that sell books and
DVDs replaced by sites that give people a reason to go the mall
... art galleries, education centres and health and spa
treatments."
Florencio Beccar, fund manager of CBRE Global Investors
European shopping centre fund, cited the recent purchase
of a mall in Germany, saying the fact it included a large
medical centre was "a big plus".
"I once saw a clinic in a Brazilian mall where you checked
in and are buzzed on a device when they are ready. In the
meantime you go shopping," he said. "With the ageing population
in Europe you can see that happening more and more."
CBRE Investors, which has about 14 billion euros ($18.2
billion) of retail property under management in Europe and 5,000
tenants, also owns a mall in southern Sweden with a library and
a local municipal office, he said.
"More shopping centre developers will have early talks with
these sorts of tenants as well as the big anchor retailers,"
Beccar said.
Mall owners like Land Securities, Intu,
Westfield and Klepierre have increased the
number of restaurants and cinemas to persuade shoppers to stay
longer, and offer promotions to reward frequent shoppers who can
be tracked via their mobile phones.
COMMUNITY CENTRES, ADVENTURE PARKS
But these steps don't go far enough, some experts say, in
light of a forecast last month that 90 percent of retail sales
growth in Britain, France and Germany between 2012 and 2016, or
91.5 billion euros, is expected to be online, according to the
property arm of French insurer AXA, which manages 43
billion euros of assets.
As well as changing what's inside, mall owners will need to
borrow ideas from developing markets like Dubai and China where
centres are part of wider mixed-use developments where people
live or include open spaces where they spend leisure time,
Roberts said.
"Convenience and Internet shopping has created a breakdown
in community structures and there's a gap there waiting to be
filled," he said.
"There is a complete lack of vision among many shopping
centre owners," said Joe Valente, a managing director at JP
Morgan Asset Management, who helps manage 7 billion
euros of real estate in Europe.
"The big thing that's missing is that unlike almost every
other industry they haven't caught on to building their own
brand. Why not have a bluewater.com?" he said, referring to the
large mall of the same name in southeast England.
"Landlords fear cannibalising sales but in 10 to 15 years
they won't have a choice because they will be cannibalised
anyway," he said. In other words, a growing number of shoppers
will move online whatever malls do.
"On a mall website you could book a parking space, a
restaurant table or your car to be valeted. Why do people go to
Covent Garden?" he asked of the central London district.
"There's nothing there you won't find anywhere else but I
would argue it's a strong brand."
Christian Ulbrich, chief executive for Europe, Middle East
and Africa at property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle,
said: "Stores will get bigger and become more like adventure
parks that attack all of your emotions.
"For example, Globetrotter has a climbing wall and cycle
track in its Frankfurt store to try out its products," he said
of the German outdoor clothing and equipment retailer.
WAREHOUSING
While retailers and mall owners struggle to find answers,
all agree that warehouse property owners are the big
beneficiaries of the change in retail habits.
Every additional 1 billion euros of online sales resulted in
an average additional warehouse demand of approximately 72,000
square meters in Britain, Germany and France over the last five
years, a report from warehouse landlord Prologis said
last year.
"Logistics is the new retail," said Simon Hope, global head
of capital markets at property consultant Savills,
referring to the way changing consumer trends will affect the
way investors see property.
"There is a trend of money moving away from all but the best
and most regionally dominant malls into logistics as they are
economically shielded," he said.
The fact that the Norwegian and Chinese sovereign wealth
funds have recently invested in the sector, as well as a report
that Brookfield, lower Manhattan's largest office
landlord, is trying to do the same, shows serious bets are being
made on logistics property, Hope said.
Yields for high quality logistics property can be six or
seven percent versus four or five percent for top shopping
centres.
As another example of how retailers may re-think their
operations, some are likely to club together to operate out of
smaller logistics sites close to city centres to enable same-day
deliveries, a service increasingly in demand, Ulbrich said.
"The issue they all face is that shopping is no longer
enough of a reason to go to shopping centres."