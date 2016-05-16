UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
May 16 Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), a developer of mobile payment technology whose strategy has been thrown into question by big retailers developing their own mobile wallets, said on Monday that it was postponing its rollout and had cut 30 jobs.
In a statement, MCX Chief Executive Officer Brian Mooney said the organization, a consortium of retailers, would focus on other parts of its business including partnering with financial institutions. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: