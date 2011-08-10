* Macy's raises FY '11 EPS view 20 cents to $2.60-$2.65

* Polo raises FY rev growth target to mid-high teens pct

* Macy's shares down 2.7; Polo up 5.5 pct

* S&P retail down 3.9 pct (Adds analyst comment, comments from Polo call)

By Phil Wahba

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Macy's Inc (M.N) and Polo Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) lifted their outlooks for the rest of the year, showing their belief that higher-income consumers will keep buying branded clothing despite the financial market turmoil and sluggish economy.

Polo, whose brands include Polo, Club Monaco and Chaps, posted sharply higher quarterly profit on Wednesday on strong sales at its own stores and to retailers. [ID:nN1E77905P]

And so far, the stock market volatility of recent sessions has not dampened sales, according to Polo Chief Operating Officer Roger Farah.

"We have not seen yet any impact on our customers both here in the United States or Europe," Farah said on a conference call with analysts. "The issues that seem to be behind the volatility are not new issues."

International sales, which make up more than a third of total revenue, jumped 60 percent in the quarter helped by growing businesses in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, he said, while the wholesale business, which sells to department stores such as Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Macy's, jumped 29 percent.

Macy's posted stronger profit than Wall Street expected and raised its view due to stronger sales at established stores.

Macy's, which runs the upscale Bloomingdale's chain in addition to its namesake stores, has regularly reported better same-store sales gains this year than other purely mid-tier rivals Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N).

But to meet its raised forecasts, Macy's "has to continue to take (market) share" from rivals, said Edward Jones consumer analyst Matt Arnold.

"Macy's does enjoy the benefit that it has higher-income shoppers," who would not curtail spending as quickly as its rivals' clientele, Arnold said. But if the market turmoil leads to job losses, even Macy's would struggle, he said.

Macy's shares were down 2.7 percent in morning trading, while Polo's rose 5.5 percent, both outperforming the broader S&P Retail Index .RLX which was down 3.9 percent in morning trading.

Kohl's, which reports results on Thursday, fell 3.8 percent while Penney, which reports on Friday, was down 3 percent.

OPTIMISTIC FORECASTS

Macy's said it expects same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, to rise between 4 percent and 4.5 percent in the second half of fiscal 2011. That would mean a rise of 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of a 4.8 percent gain. [ID:nN1E76C0KY]

Macy's raised its fiscal 2011 profit forecast by 20 cents a share to a range of $2.60 and $2.65 per share. The average Wall Street estimate was $2.58, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Polo forecast revenue would rise at a high-teens to low-20 percentage range in the current quarter and a mid-to-high teens percentage rate for the full year, compared with a previous full-year forecast for a rise at a mid-teens percentage.

Both companies said sales would grow despite the economic uncertainty of recent weeks.

After being hurt by having too much unsold merchandise at the height of the 2008-09 economic crisis that they then had to slash prices on, retailers have been cautious about not building up too much inventory.

Macy's in particular has been careful, which would mitigate some of the pain if the volatile stock market ends up forcing shoppers to pull back in the fall, Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.

"There's more breathing room. It bodes well for the fall," Swinand said. "Macy's inventory is better controlled (than its rivals')."

Polo said sales at its own stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, were up 19 percent. Polo, which in May had said gross margins would be flat during the quarter, instead saw it rise 1.2 percentage points despite rising cotton costs. At Macy's they edged down 0.1 percentage points to 41.8 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)