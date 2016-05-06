BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1Zm4AWd for a Thomson Reuters report that reviews U.S. retailers' April same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.