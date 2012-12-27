MELBOURNE Dec 27 Spending by Australian shoppers rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier over the crucial Christmas period, the Australian National Retailers Association said on Thursday and was on track to reach A$5.7 billion ($5.9 billion) for Dec 26-31.

About A$1.8 billion was spent by shoppers on Wednesday alone, a rise of 2.5 percent compared to a year earlier, while sales on Thursday could hit A$1.2 billion, the association said.

"Festive periods are generally make-or-break for many retailers as most of their annual sales revenue is drawn from this period," said Stan Shamu, a strategist at IG Markets.

Earlier, National Australia Bank said the number of its card transactions for Wednesday, when Boxing Day sales attract thousands of bargain hunters, were up about 30 percent compared to a year ago, with a peak transaction rate of 100 a second.

"You'd have to think it was a pretty good result although it's really the discounting that's driving the interest in activity," said Savanth Sebastian, economist at broker CommSec.

"You'd think that going forward this is a stepping stone to an improving retail outlook, but it's going to be two steps forward, one step back on the improvement front. There's a significant amount of conservatism out there still across the consumer space."

Shares in department store Myer Holdings Ltd gained 2.9 percent on Thursday while rival David Jones Ltd added 3 percent. Shares at electrical goods and furniture retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd rose 1.6 percent.

($1 = 0.9655 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Matt Driskill)