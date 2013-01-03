PARIS Jan 3 French shoppers will be out in force looking for bargains when winter sales start next week, but worries about the economic crisis battering Europe mean they plan to spend less than in previous years.

Some 76 percent of consumers said they would join in the winter ritual starting on Jan. 9, a level unchanged from 2012, according to an Ipsos poll for French retail association CNCC.

But the average budget for the clearance sales was expected to drop to 223 euros from 244 last year, with 45 percent saying they would rein in spending because of the tough economic climate.

That backdrop was a factor in making December a tough trading month for retailers, who signalled steeper sales discounts than usual were likely as they look to rake in as much cash as possible to pay for new-season stock.

Some 56 percent of shoppers said they believed the worst of the economic crisis was yet to come, the Ipsos poll also found.

A separate IFOP poll for online shoe store Spartoo put the average sales budget at 201 euros, down 28 euros from last year.

Discounts during the first days of this year's sales season, which runs through to Feb. 12, could reach 60-70 percent, CNNC head Jean-Michel Silberstein told Reuters.

"We think this should make for a rather good start. We are expecting 15 million visitors in commercial malls on the first day of the sales."

That would top the 14-14.5 million seen on the opening day last year.

In recent years, early sales discounts have rarely topped 40 percent, but retailers are anxious to raise funds quickly, notably in the clothing sector, to pay for spring and summer season items they have already ordered.

Bernard Morvan, head of Clothing Retail Federation FNH said: "Sales picked up during the Christmas weekend but this will not make up for lagging sales earlier in December"

Many shoppers delayed their purchases until the weekend before Christmas, which this year fell on a Tuesday, and unusually mild weather during n December curtailed purchases of winter items like coats, he said.

French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in December to the highest level since August, statistics agency INSEE said last week, with fears about rising unemployment in part offset by reduced fears about future inflation.

But at 86, the reading stayed well below the long-term average of 100.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by John Stonestreet)