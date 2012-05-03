BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
May 3 link.reuters.com/fum97s Click on the above link for Thomson Reuters report that reviews April same-store sales performance at U.S. retailers.
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing