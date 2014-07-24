(Repeats item published late on Wednesday)
* Pharmacies winning cosmetics market share
* Low-price Italian chain Kiko another threat
* Sephora estimated to make 15 percent of LVMH revenue
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, July 23 Sephora, the top seller of Dior
lip gloss and Lancome face creams, is under attack in
continental Europe from far less glamorous competitors:
pharmacies.
New data shows specialist beauty retailers such as Sephora,
one of the fastest growing companies at world No. 1 luxury group
LVMH, are losing market share to pharmacies offering
cheaper products.
Ubiquitous in big European cities, they have been elbowing
their way into what used to be the preserve of big beauty retail
chains such as Sephora in France and Germany's Douglas,
controlled by U.S. private equity group Advent.
More and more pharmacy shelf space is dedicated to organic,
natural cosmetics brands such as Weleda, Caudalie and Garancia
in France, Dr. Hauschka in Germany and Louis Widmer in
Switzerland, which cost 30-50 percent less than brands such as
Clarins or Lancome sold at the specialist beauty retailers.
Pharmacies' buoyant beauty business appears to be both the
result of their efforts at energetically promoting these
cosmetics products as well as consumers'cautious spending
against the backdrop of a still very fragile and uncertain
economic recovery in the euro zone.
"Pharmacies are a place where people go regularly, where the
pharmacist's advice is well regarded and the value for money
proposition of the brands they sell is appreciated by
consumers," Jean-Paul Agon, head of L'Oreal, the
world's biggest cosmetics group, told Reuters last month.
"The pharmacy, when it comes to skin care, is the most
dynamic retail network in Europe."
L'Oreal's Vichy and La Roche Posay skin care products, and
Roger & Gallet perfumes, which are mainly sold in pharmacies,
generate the fastest growing sales, Agon said, and they are
likely to remain the main growth engine in the years ahead.
The price difference is clear. A day cream from Vichy costs
15-17 euros, one from Caudalie or Garancia costs 20 to 30 euros,
while Clarins and L'Oreal's Lancome are priced at 55 euros.
Specialist beauty retailers such as Sephora and Marionnaud
in France have seen their share of the cosmetics retail market
drop to 35 percent from 40 percent over the past three years,
according to consumer research company Kantar Worldpanel.
In contrast, pharmacies' market share has gained 3
percentage points to 18 percent.
"Pharmacies are the number-one retail network attacking
specialist beauty retailers and taking revenue away from them,
particularly in skin care," said Stephanie Poupineau, account
manager at Kantar Worldpanel.
Pharmacies have been pushing beauty products in recent years
attracted by higher margins: 30-32 percent against 21 percent in
their core prescription drug business, which has been hit by
cash-strapped governments pruning the number of treatments
covered by national insurance and the rise of cheaper generics.
CLOUDS FOR SEPHORA
The trend is a concern for LVMH as Sephora's success has
been helping ease investors' worries about slowing growth at the
luxury group's flagship Louis Vuitton brand.
Sephora is estimated to generate about 15 percent of LVMH's
total revenue - with a quarter of that in western Europe - and
roughly 7-8 percent of group operating profit.
"Pharmacies gaining market share in western Europe is a
worrying trend," said BNP Paribas luxury goods analyst Luca
Solca.
Beauty product manufacturers are all too aware of the shift
away from specialist retailers to cheaper outlets and believe
the stores should find ways to reverse the flow.
Clarins Chairman Christian Courtin-Clarins, whose family
took the beauty brand private in 2008, does not hide his concern
about specialist retailers' dwindling market share in Europe as
he relies heavily on them.
"Instead of losing our time fighting on margins, we should
focus on how we can convince clients to come back to the beauty
specialist network," Courtin-Clarins told Reuters by telephone.
Whereas 10 years ago Sephora paid 50 euros for a beauty
product from a manufacturer and sold it for 100 euros, today it
makes more profit by paying only 40 euros but still sells it at
the same price, according to industry executives.
Sephora could also have a reversal in fortunes in France and
other Western European countries if economic recovery takes hold
and consumers veer back to more expensive products sold at
specialist beauty retailers.
Analysts also said that even if Sephora faced headwinds in
western Europe, it would still continue to enjoy strong growth
in the United States and emerging markets, as well as through
its push online.
KIKO THREAT
Sephora generates half of revenue at LVMH's selective
retailing unit, which includes Paris department store Le Bon
Marche and the DFS duty-free shops. The division has more than
doubled in size between 2007 and 2013 and now generates more
than 31 percent of LVMH sales.
In three years, broker Bernstein sees that unit overtaking
LVMH's fashion and leather goods division - which includes Louis
Vuitton and now makes up 36 percent of total sales - as its No.1
business in terms of revenue.
Looking ahead, another battleground in Europe for Sephora is
the rapid expansion of low-priced Italian chain Kiko, regarded
as the "H&M of make-up" with its fashionable colours a fraction
of the price of luxury brands Chanel and Dior.
Kiko, offering nail polish at 2.50 euros, competes head on
with Sephora's low-priced private make-up label, which analysts
believe is one of the fastest growing categories for Sephora.
In terms of volume, Kiko already features as much in the
make-up basket of 15- to 24-year-olds as Sephora in France,
according to Kantar Worldpanel.
Kiko declined to comment, while Sephora said it continued to
gain market share against rival selective distributors.
Data shows specialist distributors such as Sephora are also
suffering in Italy. Market data compiled by NPD, IMS and IRI
shows that in 2013 their sales fell 3 percent while revenue from
various forms of generalist drugstores and pharmacies rose by
mid-single to high single-digit percentages.
Europe-wide, sales from beauty and personal care products at
retailers such as Sephora and Nocibe, which just merged with
Douglas, fell to 18 billion euros in 2013 from 18.9 billion in
2008, while at pharmacies and drugstores they rose to 14.6
billion from 13.6 billion.
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; editing by David
Clarke)