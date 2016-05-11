NEW YORK May 11 Investors heavily discounted
U.S. retailers on Wednesday after a series of disappointments in
the sector, including a weak forecast from Macy's Inc.
Macy's stock dropped as much as 14 percent to $31.82, the
lowest level since December 2011, after the company reported a
much bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales and slashed
its full-year forecast.
The stock helped lead a 1.5 percent decline in the S&P 500
retail index.
The selling spread quickly in the sector as worries about
the outlook for brick-and-mortar retailers mounted. Shares of
Fossil Group fell 28.1 percent to $28.83, also
following results and a weaker-than-expected forecast.
Nordstrom was down 6.4 percent at $45.72, Tiffany &
Co fell 5.5 percent to $66.82 and Target Corp
shed 4.9 percent to $76.11.
In another blow, Office Depot Inc and Staples Inc
shares sank after a federal judge late Tuesday granted
a request to stop their planned merger because of antitrust
concerns.
The retail industry has suffered from competition from
Amazon.com and other online retailers as consumers'
spending patterns have changed.
"You heard one after another during the earnings season talk
about the difficulties - they're cutting, they're closing
stores," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "The fact of the matter is
there have been questions about retail spending, and valuations
overall in consumer discretionary were rich."
Last week, teen apparel chain Aeropostale Inc
filed for bankruptcy after years of losses.
The retail weakness further dampens the outlook for the
consumer discretionary sector, which after putting in
the best performance of any Standard & Poor's 500 sector last
year is up just 1.2 percent but still among the most expensive
sectors relative to earnings.
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said retail stores may need to
build up their online businesses or find a niche in order to
boost sales.
Macy's is trying to make money from its unproductive real
estate.
Without new strategies from companies, shares may need to
sell off more to make prices attractive again to investors, he
said.
Macy's, which is down 8.5 percent for the year so far,
trades at 9.7 times its forward earnings estimates, while
Nordstrom Inc, down 8.2 percent for the year, trades at
14.9 times forward earnings, Thomson Reuters data show.
By comparison, the S&P 500 is valued at about 16.7
times the forward earnings of its components.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Richard Chang)