NEW YORK Nov 24 Optimism about a strong holiday
sales season in the United States led Barron's to tout nine
retail store stocks in its Nov. 25 edition.
Although there are six fewer shopping days between
Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and the S&P Retail Select
Industry index is up 42 percent year to date, retail store trade
group NRF forecast that sales this year should rise 3.9 percent
over last year.
That led reporter Jacqueline Doherty to write that "good
shoppers can always find bargains" in the stock market.
Barron's list of potential winners are: Bed Bath & Beyond
Inc, Home Depot Inc, Macy's Inc, Coach Inc
, Chico's FAS Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc,
Dollar General Corp, Dillards Inc and Kohl's Corp
.
The paper said the particularly dramatic rise in the stock
price and price-to-earnings ratios of Restoration Hardware
Holdings Inc and Michael Kors Holding Ltd
suggest "limited" future advances in those stocks.