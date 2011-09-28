BERLIN, Sept 28 As retailers race to keep up
with social media and mobile shopping trends, you could soon see
sales staff in your local DIY or department store clutching
iPads as they serve increasingly well-connected and
informed customers.
"The consumers are coming in with better technology and
better information than those working in the stores," Ian
Cheshire, chief executive of B&Q owner Kingfisher , said
at the World Retail Congress in Berlin.
"Our staff have less access to the Web than they do."
He said DIY store Lowe's in the United States was handing
out iPhones to staff and that service applications using mass
market mobile devices could play a big role in the future in
stores.
Burt Tanksy, chairman of Neiman Marcus, also said the luxury
retailer had given its staff iPads and iPhones.
"Consumers are so informed 24/7, they are up-to-date on
everything," American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger said.
Traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers are also juggling
the perils and advantages of getting active on social media
sites.
Facebook can offer vast amounts of information on customers,
simply by tracking someone's 'likes' and representatives from
companies at the conference from adidas to Tommy Hilfiger said
they were using this, and Twitter, as a way of getting instant
feedback on products and stores.
"It's a very good way to solicit comment," Neiman Marcus's
Tanksy said. "It's a lot easier than getting on the telephone or
writing a letter."
However, Martin Sorrell, CEO of world's largest advertising
group WPP , cautioned against imposing too much on
customers' lives via sites such as Facebook and Google+.
"Interrupting social conversation with advertising is a
dangerous thing to do," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Mark Potter)