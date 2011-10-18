* Retail theft reached $119 billion worldwide
* Shoplifting outpaces employee theft, but not in America
Oct 18 Shoplifting, employee theft and
organized crime cost the global retail industry $119 billion in
the 12 months ended in June, up 6.6 percent from a year
earlier, according to survey results released on Tuesday.
A sluggish global economy and high unemployment likely
contributed to the increase, Joshua Bamfield, director of the
Centre for Retail Research and author of the study, said.
But he also cited recent political and financial scandals.
"Many people in every country feel that the political
classes have let them down and probably bankers have let them
down," Bamfield said, adding that may have given some people
more psychological license to steal.
The amount lost to theft accounts for about 1.45 percent of
total sales, the study said. The study is underwritten by an
independent grant from Checkpoint Systems, which offers
labeling and other technologies to help retailers prevent
theft, know as "shrink" in the retail industry.
The countries with the highest theft rate include India, at
2.38 percent of sales, Russia, at 1.74 percent, and Morocco at
1.72 percent. The rate in the United States was 1.59 percent.
Employee theft and fraud accounted for 35 percent of the
loss. Customer theft, including shoplifting and organized
retail crime by gangs of criminals, accounted for 43.2 percent
of the loss.
But in North America and Latin America, employee theft
outpaces shoplifting, Bamfield said.
The survey, which has been conducted globally each year
since 2007, showed that clothing and accessories experienced
the most theft, at 1.87 percent of sales, with health and
beauty products close behind at 1.79 percent.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in New York, editing by Bernard
Orr)