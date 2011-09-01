* Private broker checks indicate DARTs up 30 pct
TORONTO, Sept 1 Trading volumes at U.S. retail
brokerages surged in August due to a spike in market
volatility, following the U.S. credit rating downgrade and amid
ongoing concerns over global growth, BMO Capital Markets said
on Thursday.
BMO said checks with private brokers indicated that daily
average revenue trades (DARTs) grew 30 percent in August from
July.
Trading at public brokers likely outpaced that at their
private peers given their larger client bases, David
Chiaverini, an analyst at BMO, said in a note to clients.
DARTs at Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), TD Ameritrade
(AMTD.O), and E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O), were up an estimated
35 percent to 40 percent month over month, Bank of Montreal's
(BMO.TO) capital markets division said.
Market volatility reached its highest levels in a more than
a year in August, as measured by the Chicago Board Options
Exchange Market Volatility Index.
Options volumes reached a record in the month, up 39
percent from July, and up 88 percent from a year earlier, at
24.2 million daily options contracts traded, Chiaverini said.
U.S. cash equity volume was up 53 percent from July and 48
percent from a year earlier at 10.7 billion shares per day,
while average daily trading value in dollars was up 44 percent
month-over-month and 75 percent year-over-year, at $349 billion
per day.
The strong trading volumes were offset by weakness in the
markets, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes down 5.7
percent and 8.8 percent month-over-month respectively,
Chiaverini said.
"This should negatively affect asset balances and
asset-based revenues at the brokers," he said, adding that
mutual fund flows indicated heavy selling out of both equity
funds and bond funds.
Low interest rates were another negative factor. Treasury
and swap rates declined in August to well below the average of
the previous quarter, while LIBOR rates inched higher, which
should pressure net interest margins, Chiaverini said.
(Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Bernadette Baum)