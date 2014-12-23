By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 A plan by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to widen the minimum trading increments
of some small-cap stocks to test if that would spur more trading
could end up harming mom-and-pop investors, retail brokerages
said in letters to the regulator.
The potential cost of the program to all investors could be
up to $455 million dollars annually, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
said in a letter dated Dec. 22, and posted to the SEC's
website on Tuesday. The No. 1 retail broker by client trading
volume estimated the potential cost to its customers between $11
million and $18.4 million.
The SEC's proposal would increase the minimum size between
the bid and the ask price of some thinly traded stocks of
companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or less,
trading at $2 per share or more, to 5 cents from 1 cent for a
one year period.
Supporters of the plan, known as the "tick size pilot," say
it would incentivize brokerages, which profit off of the bid-ask
spread, to post more bids and offers, making it easier for
others to trade these stocks. The brokerages could then use the
extra profits to increase their research on small-cap companies,
prompting more firms to go public and provide more jobs.
But some retail brokerages say the plan is flawed and its
costs may outweigh any benefits.
Charles Schwab Corp said in a letter to the SEC
that the program would ultimately result in a "wealth transfer"
from retail investors to stock exchanges and middlemen. Fidelity
Investments also said in a letter to the regulator that it does
not support the plan.
All three of the retail brokers said the pilot, which
includes three test groups and a control group, would add
unnecessary complexity and risk to the market and, because of
that, many brokers and investors might stop trading the stocks
chosen for the pilot altogether.
The firms also opposed the idea that stocks in one of the
test groups would be forced to trade more on exchanges rather
than in broker-owned alternative trading systems, where nearly
all retail orders end up.
This could erode a significant source of profit for retail
brokerages, most of which sell their client orders to other
brokers to be executed, rather than paying exchanges to match
them. Retail orders can be more profitable for brokers than
orders from better-informed institutional traders.
(Reporting by John McCrank)