* Changes could dent profits on small purchases
* Could result in higher consumer prices
(Adds comments from 7-Eleven executive, details on recent
price increases)
By Joe Rauch
LAS VEGAS, Nov 4 Executives of Wal-Mart Stores
Inc (WMT.N) and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) say new U.S. rules
limiting debit card processing fees will not cut their costs as
much as they hoped, and could actually boost their expenses.
Treasurers from the world's largest retailer and biggest
restaurant chain said at a financial industry conference on
Friday that debit card processing costs, or interchange fees,
were not low enough despite the new limits to have a real
impact on retailers.
The interchange fees that banks charge to merchants were
capped on Oct. 1 as a result of the Durbin amendment, a
provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
"I don't think we gained anything from Durbin," said Robert
Donovan, U.S. assistant treasurer for McDonald's, at the ATM,
Debit and Prepaid Forum.
Under the Durbin amendment, the Federal Reserve capped
debit card processing fees at 21 to 24 cents per transaction,
roughly half the previous industry average.
Banks have said the new rule is a windfall for retailers,
moving as much as $8 billion in revenues off lenders' books.
But Donovan said that McDonald's and other U.S. retailers
that rely on a high volume of small dollar transactions could
see an increase in their debit card processing costs, because
prior debit costs for smaller purchases had lower fees.
Richard Peck, 7-Eleven's senior director for corporate
finance, said the company's gas stations and convenience stores
will likely see a mixed impact from the capped fees.
Peck said the world's largest convenience store chain's
processing costs for gasoline purchases will likely drop, but
costs will likely rise on purchases customers make inside their
stores.
"It's unclear, overall, whether we will benefit," he said.
But Peck also said the new, largely fixed price will make
it easier to project future costs.
"We will know with some certainty where our rates will be,"
he said.
But for smaller, everyday purchases, executives said those
costs will likely lead to price increases for consumers.
Donovan pointed to privately held DVD company Redbox, which
raised prices on rentals at its movie kiosks to $1.20 from $1
as an example of rising consumer costs.
Executives did say, however, that any cost savings would be
passed along to consumers.
Peck said any savings on 7-Eleven fuel-related debit card
purchases would be "rapidly passed through" to customers.
Michael Cook, treasurer for Wal-Mart, said the discounter
viewed the debit fee overhaul as a precursor to overhauling
credit card processing fees.
"It's a good first start," he said.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Gunna
Dickson)