LONDON Aug 9 British retailers face tens of millions of pounds in costs and losses following rioting, looting and arson across and beyond London, and the impact on smaller businesses could be terminal.

"It will amount to tens of millions of pounds in terms of damage to property, goods stolen, and of course lost business," Richard Dodd, head of media at the British Retail Consortium told Reuters on Tuesday.

The BRC, which represents about 90 percent of retailers, expressed concern over the impact on smaller operators who are already struggling to cope with dire economic conditions.

"Many retailers were under quite a lot of pressure anyway, particularly some of the smaller independent ones who haven't got big national resources to draw on, and undoubtedly in some cases it won't be viable for them to start up again," he said.

Baker Greggs said one of its shops had been badly damaged while another had been looted amid a wave of rioting.

"Our shop in Peckham was next to a building that caught fire. We think it's pretty much ruined as a shop. Another, in Ealing, was looted," Chief Executive Ken McMeikan told reporters on a conference call.

McMeikan added that a Greggs driver had been assaulted while making a delivery in London overnight.

"He's got superficial injuries to the face. Basically, he was punched," McMeikan said.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said several stores in London and other cities had been affected overnight by what it described as "criminal gangs of looters and arsonists", but all except one store in Liverpool had re-opened this morning.

"We will cooperate fully with the police in bringing these criminals to justice," the company said.

Grocer Sainsbury said 16 of its stores were impacted by serious incidents.

"All of theses stores have now reopened, except three of our convenience stores, which remain closed and will reopen as soon as possible," it said.

Comet, the loss-making electricals chain owned by Kesa , said several stores across London had been targeted by looters. Dixons , which owns Currys and PC World, said "a number of stores had been affected to varying degrees".

Mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse also said a number of its stores had been damaged in the riots.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) also said it expected the rioting in London and other major British cities to cost insurers "tens of millions of pounds".

Singer Capital Markets analyst Matthew McEachran said he expected the retail sector to be impacted this month but noted that August is quiet for the sector as many people are away on holiday.

"You've got the market turmoil to throw into the picture as well," he said.

Retailers were not the only businesses affected by the unrest. Pubs firm JD Wetherspoon said its Great Harry pub in Woolwich, south London had been burnt down during the disturbances and several other pubs had been closed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Julie Crust, Sarah Young, Lorraine Turner, Paul Sandle, Myles Neligan; Writing by Matt Scuffham)