July 8 Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc is
looking to raise up to $200 million in an initial public
offering that may value the company at more than $1 billion.
The company said it expects to sell 9.1 million shares
between $20 and $22 per share.
Retailmenot, backed by Google Ventures and Austin Ventures,
offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.
The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc
and Facebook Inc FB.O as rivals in its filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said its revenue rose
nearly eight fold to $144.7 million between 2010 and 2012.
Texas-based Retailmenot is eyeing a bigger share of the
consumer e-commerce market, which research firm IDC expects to
grow about 18 percent between 2012 and 2017.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the lead
underwriters for the offering, the company said in the filing.
Retailmenot plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "SALE".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.