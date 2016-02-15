(Corrects Q4 earnings per share estimate in fourth bullet to
$0.28 from $0.32)
Feb 15 RetailMeNot Inc :
* Announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2015 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $49 million to $54 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors has authorized a $50 million increase
in its stock repurchase program
* Qtrly total net revenue declined 5% to $83.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Says Q1 total net revenue expected to be in the range of
$49.0 to $54.0 million, or a decline of 15% at the mid-point
* Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of
$8.0 to $12.0 million
* Says FY total net revenue expected to be in the range of
$225.0 to $240.0 million, or a decline of 7% at the mid-point
* Says the new stock repurchase program is an extension of the
original $100 million program implemented on February 10, 2015
