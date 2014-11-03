Nov 3 Online coupon company RetailMeNot Inc forecast current quarter revenue below analysts' average estimate and said its chief financial officer had resigned.

The company said CFO Douglas Jeffries would be replaced by General Counsel and Secretary Louis Agnese on an interim basis.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $84.7 million-$86.7 million, below the average analyst estimate of $90.8 million.

Net income rose 14 percent $2.5 million, or 5 cents per share, while revenue rose 19 percent to $56.5 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)