CHICAGO, April 15 In-store analytics firm Retail Next has raised $125 million in a fresh funding round from investors led by private equity firm Activant Capital Group, the company said on Wednesday.

Other investors including August Capital, Star Vest Partners, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and card company American Express also invested in the latest funding round.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Retail Next offers technology solutions to brick-and-mortar retailers to help them reshape their in-store experiences since 2007. It has so far raised $184 million.

Retail Next plans to use the money to expand its global operations in several markets across Europe, Asia and Latin America and will also look for suitable acquisitions in those markets, Alexei Agratchev, founder and chief executive officer, told Reuters.

Agratchev said the company is in more than 50 countries and mainly supports U.S. retailers' global expansion efforts. He said the company will expand its foreign sales efforts.

Agratchev said investment in research and development will also be a focus and they will continue to expand in areas such as predictive analytics and simulation.

Within the United States, Retail Next will also focus on new retail segments including restaurant chains and auto dealerships, he said.

Earlier this year, Retail Next entered into a partnership with consumer research firm Nielsen N.V. to offer in-store retail analytics to Nielsen's retail clients. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)