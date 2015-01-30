Jan 30Retelit SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that its ordinary shareholders' meeting (AGM) did not approve proposals made by former board of directors

* Proposals included a dedicated capital increase for a maximum of 25 million euros to GEM Global YieldFund LLC SCS, shares buy back program, convertible bonds issuance

