Jan 8 Advisers' resolution this new year should
be to rethink their investing strategies.
So says Mitchell Eichen, chief executive of Risk 3.0 Asset
Management, who is among the strategists challenging the
long-held investment tenet that says that diversification among
stocks, bonds, real estate and other assets will balance the
relationship between risk and return.
Eichen, whose firm manages $450 million in assets, argues
that the flaws in so-called Modern Portfolio Theory were exposed
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis with asset classes moving
nearly in lockstep. Even so, advisers still cling to the
theory's tenets, he said.
As an alternative, Eichen, who has nearly 28 years
experience in the financial service industry and also heads The
MDE Group, a Morristown, New Jersey-based wealth management
firm, created a strategy that he says is better at risk control.
The strategy pairs monthly trades of an exchange traded fund
tied to the S&P 500 with put and call options. The combination
protects the first 12 percent of loss on each of those monthly
investments. In exchange for that protection, upside returns are
typically capped to the high-single to low-double digits.
"This is an excellent tradeoff since we believe large,
sustainable upside will not materialize in the current difficult
financial environment," the company said in a recent paper.
As of last November, the firm's core strategy excluding fees
was up 11.25 percent year to date - 3.1 percentage points below
the S&P 500. Eichen said that his strategy had half the
volatility of the S&P 500, making its risk-adjusted returns
superior.
Of course, many take exception to Eichen's attack on the
Nobel Prize-winning Modern Portfolio Theory.
The theory has decades' worth of data supporting it and has
been validated by hundreds of peer-reviewed academic articles,
says Dan Solin, senior vice president with Irvine,
California-based Index Funds Advisors and author of several
books that support the benefits of the investing philosophy.
He contends that in the economic crisis a portfolio
diversified between stocks and high-quality bonds performed
exactly as predicted by Modern Portfolio Theory, cushioning
investors from steeper losses they would have seen if they were
only in stocks.
Solin said he would like to see Eichen's strategy put under
peer-review, but even then he would remain skeptical until he
saw a couple of decades' of returns. Until then, Solin said,
research shows that Modern Portfolio Theory is the "credible,
responsible way to invest."
Eichen, who said this kind of thinking is outmoded, spoke to
Reuters about his strategy. Edited excerpts follow.
Q: Defend your statement that most advisers are not facing
the realities of the current markets.
A: The adviser community grew up in an era of Modern
Portfolio Theory, a relatively easy concept: you take a computer
program, plug in different asset classes and it tells you for a
given level of risk how to allocate assets.
Advisers understand that times are different - I don't think
that anyone is expecting that we'll return to the '80s and '90s.
But they're still largely ignoring some structural change that
this economy has undergone since the recent economic crisis.
This is not going to be another bear market followed by a
10-to-15 year rip-roaring bull run. Just like it took us 15 to
20 years to dig into this hole, it could take us that long or
longer to dig out.
Q: Who are you to take on a classic investing theory like
Modern Portfolio Theory?
A: Certainly (theory creator Harry) Markowitz was a
gentleman of far greater intellect than I ever hope to be. That
said, his work was done decades ago, based upon backward-looking
data that supported his work up to that point. It doesn't take
into account that the structural framework of the global economy
has changed.
Q: What exactly are advisers doing wrong?
A: People have to understand that diversification alone
without other techniques will not protect client assets.
Proponents of Modern Portfolio Theory will say over the long
term it works - give it 5 or 10 years. But clients don't have
those time horizons any more. They'll take losses, but they want
to come back within a year.
Q: Your solution protects against downside risk at the cost
of potentially giving up upside. Isn't this a hard sell,
particularly with the markets doing well lately?
A: If the adviser explains the strategy properly, the client
will understand they had a 12 percent insurance policy under
them the whole time. The way he paid for the policy was by
selling away some upside. We're not in the business of chasing
market returns, we're providing clients with peace of mind.
Q: What is your main message to advisers?
A: New times require new thinking, and I believe it's
important to build portfolios in today's environment that
provide consistency and predictability.