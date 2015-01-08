Jan 8Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday that its annual general shareholders' meeting has appointed new board of directors

* New board will consist of nine members and its mandate is valid for the next three years, until the annual general shareholders' meeting is called to approve company's financial statements at Dec 31, 2017

* Said Dario Pardi was appointed as chairman of the board of directors

