* Volatility changes advisers' client discussions
* Retired clients respond with panic selling, calls
* Be frank about market uncertainties
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Aug 17 "Stay the course" has long
been the mantra of financial advisers during times of market
volatility.
But extreme swings recently in the stock market--following
so closely on the 2008 market debacle--are making the message
sound hollow to many clients.
The Standard & Poor's 500 posted its biggest one-day
decline in almost three years earlier this month, and worldwide
flutters created an unprecedented run of four days last week
when the Dow Jones 30 swung more than 400 points.
Clients, particularly those around retirement age,
responded in some cases with panicked selling and with
persistent calls for guidance from their brokers.
"Advisers are finding that they have to have tougher
conversations with clients and that the old 'it will all work
out' doesn't work anymore," said Andrew Goldberg, a market
strategist at J.P. Morgan Chase's (JPM.N) fund division. "If
you are about to retire and the equity part of your portfolio
goes down 16 percent that is a real fear. It may mean you can't
afford medical expenses."
Advisers need to be frank about the uncertainties that
global debt issues are having on the market and as specific as
possible about their impact, said Goldberg, who consults with
advisers on how to discuss markets with clients.
"Taxes are going to go up in the future, and that's
something advisers need to be talking about," said Goldberg,
The US wealth management unit of UBS AG (UBS.N) has been
encouraging advisers to use this volatility as a reason to
reach out to older clients and discuss products to help them
reduce risk and uncertainty.
"For people in retirement there may be an opportunity to
reassess their plans," said Tony Roth, head of wealth
management strategies at UBS. "Things like annuities can help
them withstand the volatility."
WAYS TO DIVERSIFY
More sophisticated clients with a higher risk tolerance
might be attracted to the premiums that come from writing put
and call options, he said.
It's also an appropriate time to revisit the virtues of
diversification in their bond portfolios, some advisers say.
"People know about the importance of diversifying their
equity holdings, but they don't really know how important it is
to do it with their fixed-income holdings as well," said Doug
Flynn, co-founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC, an
independent advisory firm in Garden City, New York, with about
$285 million of client assets under management.
Flynn said he's guiding clients into strategic income,
flexible income and unconstrained bond funds that have the
ability to take short or long positions.
"If Treasuries tank, I want the manager to be able to take
advantage of it," he said.
AND OF COURSE, STAY THE COURSE...
To be sure, Flynn and other advisers are still counseling
most of their clients to avoid panic and stay the course, but
they're modifying the message.
"The original 'buy and hold,' was really 'buy and hold and
forget,'" Flynn said. "You want to be able to hold it for
years, (but) an adviser's obligation doesn't end there."
Brian Ward, a broker at Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) in
Brentwood, Tennessee, said he is not only telling retired
clients to stay calm but also offering some practical advice
about getting through a potentially extended period of weak
returns as they draw down their nest eggs.
"You can't control the markets, but you can control how
many times you go to Starbucks," he said. "Maybe you just make
some Folgers instead."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)