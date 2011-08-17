* Volatility changes advisers' client discussions

* Retired clients respond with panic selling, calls

* Be frank about market uncertainties

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Aug 17 "Stay the course" has long been the mantra of financial advisers during times of market volatility.

But extreme swings recently in the stock market--following so closely on the 2008 market debacle--are making the message sound hollow to many clients.

The Standard & Poor's 500 posted its biggest one-day decline in almost three years earlier this month, and worldwide flutters created an unprecedented run of four days last week when the Dow Jones 30 swung more than 400 points.

Clients, particularly those around retirement age, responded in some cases with panicked selling and with persistent calls for guidance from their brokers.

"Advisers are finding that they have to have tougher conversations with clients and that the old 'it will all work out' doesn't work anymore," said Andrew Goldberg, a market strategist at J.P. Morgan Chase's (JPM.N) fund division. "If you are about to retire and the equity part of your portfolio goes down 16 percent that is a real fear. It may mean you can't afford medical expenses."

Advisers need to be frank about the uncertainties that global debt issues are having on the market and as specific as possible about their impact, said Goldberg, who consults with advisers on how to discuss markets with clients.

"Taxes are going to go up in the future, and that's something advisers need to be talking about," said Goldberg,

The US wealth management unit of UBS AG (UBS.N) has been encouraging advisers to use this volatility as a reason to reach out to older clients and discuss products to help them reduce risk and uncertainty.

"For people in retirement there may be an opportunity to reassess their plans," said Tony Roth, head of wealth management strategies at UBS. "Things like annuities can help them withstand the volatility."

WAYS TO DIVERSIFY

More sophisticated clients with a higher risk tolerance might be attracted to the premiums that come from writing put and call options, he said.

It's also an appropriate time to revisit the virtues of diversification in their bond portfolios, some advisers say.

"People know about the importance of diversifying their equity holdings, but they don't really know how important it is to do it with their fixed-income holdings as well," said Doug Flynn, co-founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC, an independent advisory firm in Garden City, New York, with about $285 million of client assets under management.

Flynn said he's guiding clients into strategic income, flexible income and unconstrained bond funds that have the ability to take short or long positions.

"If Treasuries tank, I want the manager to be able to take advantage of it," he said.

AND OF COURSE, STAY THE COURSE...

To be sure, Flynn and other advisers are still counseling most of their clients to avoid panic and stay the course, but they're modifying the message.

"The original 'buy and hold,' was really 'buy and hold and forget,'" Flynn said. "You want to be able to hold it for years, (but) an adviser's obligation doesn't end there."

Brian Ward, a broker at Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) in Brentwood, Tennessee, said he is not only telling retired clients to stay calm but also offering some practical advice about getting through a potentially extended period of weak returns as they draw down their nest eggs.

"You can't control the markets, but you can control how many times you go to Starbucks," he said. "Maybe you just make some Folgers instead."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)