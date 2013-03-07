By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, March 7 Americans are saving more in
their workplace retirement plans than a few years ago, and
Shlomo Benartzi is one of the people whom they can thank.
Benartzi, professor and co-chair of the behavioral
decision-making group at the UCLA Anderson School of Management,
is probably best known to the general public for his much-viewed
TED talk on "Saving for tomorrow, tomorrow" (see).
But the 44-year-old, who is originally from Israel, is also
one of the architects of 401(k) auto-enrollment plans, along
with University of Chicago professor Richard Thaler. This
feature, now common at many workplaces, automatically signs up
new employees to contribute to retirement savings plans when
they start a job, and they have to opt out if they don't want to
save.
The academic duo also is working to get employers involved
in the "Save More Tomorrow" plan, which adds an auto-escalation
feature that allows employees to automatically scale up their
401(k) contributions.
In a study released on Thursday in Science magazine,
Benartzi and Thaler show that 56 percent of companies have some
sort of auto-enrollment plan in place, up from 19 percent in
2005. More than half have auto-escalation features, up from 9
percent in 2005, the first year tracked. Based on surveys of
companies, they calculate that auto-escalation increased annual
retirement savings in the United States by $7.4 billion.
Benartzi talked to Reuters about the possible future impact
of behavioral economics on society.
Q: Do you think your latest study that shows savings rates
are going up means we are out of the woods from the retirement
crisis of the last few years? Many people stopped saving for
retirement to cover other expenses.
A: I don't want to celebrate it too fast. We've been at the
point where the savings rate was negative, so if we go to
slightly positive, is that a great thing?
Q: Given the last few years of recession, people could be
saving more because they're scared. What is fear's role in
behavioral economics in getting people to do things?
A: I think very often it paralyzes people. We've seen it
with people who have cash to invest and don't know what to do
with it.
When you talk about fear, you talk about the perception of
risk and returns. There have been studies looking at what's the
perception of how the market performs. Generally, there's a huge
disconnect between the reality and the perception.
Q: Generation Y, which came into the work force during the
last downturn, gets a lot of attention. Do young adults today
behave differently?
A: Absolutely. We know that the younger generation is a lot
more interested in learning online and learning from others
online. It's changing completely where you get advice - it
doesn't mean it's good advice, necessarily.
I think we'll really have to think carefully as an industry
and as a society how to really cater to the younger generations
with financial products - the products and how they are being
distributed.
Q: So they need their own banking products?
A: I think the 401(k) world is going to change - it's going
to be a major change. Think about the millions of people who
don't have access to a 401(k), especially in the younger
generation.
They're not going to go open up an IRA on their own, fight
all the paperwork and the temptation to spend. But when you
think about the fact that they are online creatures, maybe
that's the opportunity to somehow help those people save.
Maybe financial products end up the same, but how people
learn about them and access them changes, or the process of
getting to the product. There's a lot of steps there.
I don't have a specific solution, but I cannot see how we
are going to have this equilibrium of millions of online
creatures not having access to a 401(k) plan because they work
for a small company, and not having new ways to save. I don't
think that's a sustainable equilibrium.