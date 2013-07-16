By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Average balances in U.S.
individual retirement accounts at Fidelity Investments grew to a
five-year high of $81,100 in 2012, making up some of the losses
suffered in the financial crisis, according to the mutual fund
giant's annual analysis.
Boston-based Fidelity, in releasing the analysis of 7
million IRAs on Tuesday, said the typical retirement account had
held just $52,900 at the end of 2008 as portfolios withered in
the stock market rout.
IRAs offer tax advantages to encourage saving.
Younger workers, who tend to be more exposed to stocks, saw
the greatest gains as equity markets rebounded since 2009.
Retirement account balances for workers in their thirties more
than doubled in five years, to an average of more than $20,000,
Fidelity said.
People over the age of 70, who, generally, are more
conservatively invested, saw their average account balances
increase the least, to $164,300 from $110,500.
The average IRA contribution stood at $3,920 in 2012, about
even with the year prior, out of an annual limit of $5,000
($6,000 for workers over the age of 50).