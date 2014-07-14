By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 14 Mutual fund companies are trying
to juice returns of target date funds by giving their managers
more leeway to make tactical bets on stock and bond markets,
even though this could increase the volatility and risk of the
widely held retirement funds.
It's an important shift for the $651 billion sector known
for its set-it-and-forget-it approach to investing. Target date
funds typically adjust their mix of holdings to become more
conservative over time, according to fixed schedules known as
"glide paths."
The funds take their names from the year in which
participating investors plan to retire, and they are often used
as a default investment choice by employees who are
automatically enrolled in their company 401(k) plans. Their
assets have grown exponentially. (link.reuters.com/ruf42w)
The funds' goal is to reduce the risk investors take when
they keep too much of their money in more volatile investments
as they approach retirement, or when they follow their worst
buy-high, sell-low instincts and trade too often in retirement
accounts.
So a move by firms like BlackRock Inc, Fidelity
Investments and others to let fund managers add their own
judgment to pre-set glide paths is significant. The risk is that
their bets could blow up and work against the long-term strategy
- hurting workers who think their retirement accounts are locked
into safe and automatic plans.
Fund sponsors say they aren't putting core strategies in
danger - many only allow a shift in the asset allocation of 5
percent in one direction or another - and say they actually can
reduce risk by freeing managers to make obvious calls.
"Having a little leeway to adjust gives you more tools,"
said Daniel Oldroyd, portfolio manager for JPMorgan Chase & Co's
SmartRetirement funds, which have had tactical
management since they were introduced in 2006.
GROWING TACTICAL APPROACH
BlackRock last month introduced new target date options,
called Lifepath Dynamic, that allow managers to tinker with the
glide path-led portfolios every six months based on market
conditions.
Last summer, market leader Fidelity gave managers of its
Pyramis Lifecycle strategies - used in the largest 401(k) plans
- a similar ability to tweak the mix of assets they hold.
Now it is mulling making the same move in its more broadly
held Fidelity target fund series, said Bruce Herring, chief
investment officer of Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation
division.
Legg Mason Inc says it will start selling target date
portfolios for 401(k) accounts within a few months whose
allocations can be shifted by roughly a percentage point in a
typical month.
EARLY BETS PAYING OFF
So far, some of the early tactical target date plays have
paid off. Those funds that gave their managers latitude on
average beat 61 percent of their peers over five years,
according to a recent study by Morningstar analyst Janet Yang.
Over the same five years, funds that held their managers to
strict glide paths underperformed.
But the newness of the funds means they have not been tested
fully by a market downturn.
"So far it's worked, but we don't have a full market cycle,"
Yang cautioned.
The idea of putting human judgment into target date funds
raises issues similar to the long-running debate over whether
active fund managers can consistently outperform passive index
products, said Brooks Herman, head of research at BrightScope,
based in San Diego, which tracks retirement assets.
"It's great if you get it right, it stings when you don't.
And, it's really hard to get it right year after year after
year," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie
Adler)