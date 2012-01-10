Jan 10 Here's a political proposal that sounds
reasonable: Fix struggling government entitlement programs by
cutting the benefits of rich people, who don't need them
anyway. How about it, Jon Huntsman?
"Well, let me just say on entitlements - across the board,
I will tell the upper income category in this country that
there will be means testing," Huntsman said in one of the New
Hampshire GOP Presidential debates last weekend.
Huntsman isn't alone there - several other GOP presidential
candidates have endorsed cutting entitlements for the wealthy,
and President Obama has flirted with it, too. But as seductive
as it sounds, the math on means testing entitlements just
doesn't work, because there aren't enough wealthy seniors to
solve the long-term problems of either Medicare or Social
Security.
Let's look at Social Security first. The Republican
candidates like to point to last year's Bowles-Simpson deficit
report, which estimates that half of Social Security's
long-range imbalance could be closed by cutting benefits. But
Bowles-Simpson didn't propose traditional means testing, which
would take away benefits from people who have other available
sources of income or resources. Instead, it looked at a
senior's lifetime earning history and changes the formulas used
to determine benefits.
Most of the Bowles-Simpson cuts would fall on the middle
class, not the rich. Ninety percent of seniors who had earned
from $40,000 to $60,000 would see benefit cuts, and half of
those would see reductions of 20 percent or more, according to
the National Academy of Social Insurance (NASI).
Real means-testing of Social Security just can't produce
much in the way of savings, because the program's benefits
don't go to the rich. Warren Buffett's Social Security checks
aside, only 2 percent of Social Security benefits go to seniors
with non-Social Security income over $100,000. The largest
monthly check amount in 2011? $3,123. The average check was
$1,177. "A few rich people are getting Social Security, but
nobody is getting enriched by Social Security," said Virginia
Reno, vice president for income security at NASI.
Indeed, a projection last year by economist Dean Baker of
the Center for Economic and Policy Research found that 90
percent of benefits go to seniors with less than $50,000 in
annual income outside of Social Security. Baker found that a
means test phasing out benefits at the rate of 10 cents for
every dollar of additional income over $100,000 of non-Social
Security income would save the program just 0.74 percent
annually.
And that assumes no behavioral response by retirement
savers, who might be expected to suddenly notice that their
incentive to sock away money has been sharply reduced. Once you
reach a certain threshold of income or resources, your Social
Security benefits would be cut by a commensurate amount - so
why bother to keep saving above that number?
Medicare has been means testing since 2003, when the
Medicare Modernization Act established higher premiums for Part
B (outpatient services) for individuals with $85,000 or more in
annual income, and joint filers with income over $170,000.
The 2010 healthcare reform law expanded these
income-related premiums to the Part D prescription drug
benefit, and to the Part C Medicare Advantage program. Prior to
passage of President Obama's healthcare reform law, the income
thresholds were indexed to inflation annually to keep level the
percentage of beneficiaries subject to the surcharge; the
Affordable Care Act froze the threshold at 2010 levels through
2019.
That change will pull more seniors over the threshold over
time. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) estimates that 5
percent of Medicare enrollees are affected currently, a number
that will rise to 14 percent by 2019. The Obama Administration
proposed expanding means-testing of Medicare even further under
a deficit cutting proposal he submitted to the now-defunct
Congressional Super Committee.
How much does all this save the government? The Kaiser
Family Foundation estimates that the higher premiums in place
now will save taxpayers $25 billion for Part B from 2010 to
2019, and $10.7 billion for Part D. That's hardly a game
changer for a program with total outlays of $566 billion in
2012 alone.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone)