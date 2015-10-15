(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 15 It is official: Seniors will not
get a cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits in
2016.
That is setting off a fresh debate about the program's
inflation formula and its impact on Medicare premiums.
The Social Security Administration confirmed this week that
benefit payments will stay flat next year due to unusually low
energy prices, which have kept overall inflation rates down.
It is not a matter of choice. By law, the cost-of-living
adjustment (COLA) is determined by a formula that ties it to the
Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers
(CPI-W), which is compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor
Statistics. But the CPI-W gauges a market basket of goods and
services of working people - who tend to be younger and spend
less on healthcare than seniors.
This has a couple of repercussions. One is that since there
is no COLA, the maximum earnings subject to the Social Security
tax will remain at $118,500 next year; also unchanged, at
$15,720, is the amount of income from work exempt from the
"retirement earnings test" penalty, which is applied to people
who claim benefits before their full retirement age.
Another creates an imbalance in Medicare Part B premiums.
Medicare has forecast a 52 percent hike in Part B premiums, to
$159.30, that will affect 30 percent of Medicare enrollees -
about 16.5 million people.
The majority of enrollees will not face any increase because
there is a "hold-harmless" provision in federal law that
protects most people from Part B increases if there is no
corollary cost-of-living increase in Social Security.
A legislative fix is a must for those facing this increase,
which includes anyone who is delaying filing for benefits, some
federal retirees and many state government workers - most of
whom participate in defined-benefit pension plans and are not
covered by Social Security during their tenure as state
employees.
Also exposed are low-income "dual-eligible" seniors who
receive Social Security and also participate in both Medicare
and state-run Medicaid programs. Their premiums are absorbed by
state Medicaid budgets. Higher-income beneficiaries subject to
an income-adjusted Part B premium are subject to the higher
premium; so are people who enroll in Medicare for the first time
next year.
Bills have been introduced in the Senate and House that
would hold premiums steady for all beneficiaries next year. The
deductible for Part B for all beneficiaries would stay at $147,
staving off a projected increase to $223.
Advocates for seniors are optimistic that a short-term fix
will happen - despite the current chaotic situation in the House
of Representatives. "There will a bigger spontaneous grassroots
reaction to this than we might normally expect," says Nancy
LeaMond, who heads government affairs at AARP.
WORKING OUT THE DETAILS
The key issue is how to pay for the fix. Protecting all
Medicare beneficiaries from the increase would cost $10 billion
to $12 billion. "The question will be - 'Is that a reasonable
number, does it have to be offset and how do we pay for it?'"
says Stacy Sanders, federal policy director for the Medicare
Rights Center.
The COLA crunch also points to the need for a longer-term
fix at some point.
One way to do this is to change the inflation gauge used for
the COLA to the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E),
which recognizes the greater role of healthcare costs in
spending by seniors.
Healthcare inflation is on the march again after several
years of flat growth. That is reflected not only in the Medicare
Part B conundrum, but also in projections that many seniors
could be facing double-digit increases in Part D prescription
drug premiums.
It is also time to re-examine the hold-harmless provision
itself. We are no longer in an era in which Medicare and Social
Security enrollment are synchronized for all Americans, and it
makes no sense to expose only some beneficiaries to outsize
premium hikes.
