* Congress may cap 401(k) tax benefits
* Employers worry small businesses will terminate plans
* Labor Department fiduciary rule expected to return
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Employers with 401(k) plans and
the advisers, fund companies and brokerage firms that serve them
are gearing up for yet another battle against tax reform and
regulation.
With the re-election of President Barack Obama and the
looming expiration of a host of tax provisions, retirement plans
face two major challenges: Changes to tax laws that could kill
or limit tax benefits of these plans and new rules that could
make it more difficult for advisers to have a 401(k) plan
business.
The chances of tax reform, and a Department of Labor rule
placing a higher standard on advisers serving these plans,
aren't new. But over the past few months, industry members had
hoped those chances would go away with a victory for Governor
Mitt Romney in the presidential election.
"What this means (with President Obama elected to a second
term) is that all of the concerns we were worried about are
still out there," said Brian Graff, chief executive officer of
the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries, a
Washington trade group.
TAX REFORM COULD HIT 401(K)PLANS
Any tax reform that chips away at the tax advantages of
401(k) plans is at the top of concerns for both employers and
the companies that serve them.
Currently, investors who put money into their 401(k) plans
do so on a tax-deferred basis, meaning they do not pay taxes on
that money until they take it out of the plan.
In 2012, employees are allowed to put $17,000 into their
401(k) plans annually. In 2013, that amount is scheduled to
increase to $17,500.
But now the federal government is looking to increases taxes
as a way of addressing the deficit facing the country.
A full-scale tax reform could cut or limit specific tax
breaks as a way of lowering overall tax rates. President Obama
has said he will raise taxes for wealthy Americans, and trade
groups representing both employers and financial services firms
have voiced concern that the tax benefits of 401(k) plans will
get cut.
And so, they are calling in the troops. The American Society
of Pension Professionals and Actuaries, a trade group
representing firms and advisers that serve 401(k) plans, is
introducing a grass-roots social media campaign to rally
attention around the tax reform issue. Called "SaveMy401(k),"
the effort is scheduled to launch in the next few weeks.
"When [these plans] are arguably the second largest tax
expenditure, there is no denying that they are at great risk,"
said Ed Ferrigno, vice president of Washington affairs for the
Plan Sponsor Council of America, which represents 1,000
employers of all sizes with 401(k) plans.
The most expensive tax breaks, according to the
Congressional Budget Office, are exclusions for
employer-provided healthcare and retirement benefits and the
mortgage interest deduction.
But while 401(k) plan contributions are tax-deferred, the
money does get eventually get taxed when employees make
withdrawals, said Lynn Dudley, senior vice president of policy
at the American Benefits Council, which represents primarily
Fortune 500 companies. "The money does come back into the
system."
Trade groups are worried that Congress may reduce how much
employees can contribute to their 401(k) plans on a tax-deferred
basis. Such a cap could fit the Obama Administration's stated
goal of raising revenues from wealthier Americans.
But it could also result in many small business owners
terminating their plans if their tax benefits are less
attractive, Ferrigno said.
"These plans are very costly to offer and if small business
owners do not get the same tax benefits as they do now, they may
decide not to offer these plans," he said.
Currently 84.5 percent of all 401(k) plans are offered by
businesses with less than 100 employees, according to the
Employee Benefit Research Institute.
"We are not worried about one specific proposal, we are
worried about any cuts in retirement savings," Graff said.
NEW FIDUCIARY RULE LOOMS
The second biggest concern for financial services firms that
work with 401(k) plans is a return of the Labor Department's
proposal to subject all advisers working with these plans to a
higher fiduciary standard of care.
The rule, which the Labor Department originally proposed in
2010, has faced strong opposition from both industry groups and
members of Congress who questioned whether the costs of the rule
would outweigh the benefits.
But consumer advocates favor a regulation, and believe it is
necessary to protect investors.
"You are talking about the least sophisticated, most
vulnerable investors who need to make every penny count," said
Barbara Roper, the director of investor protection for the
Consumer Federation of America.
Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Department of
Labor's Employee Benefit Securities Administration, has said she
plans to press ahead with a proposal and that it will include
Individual Retirement Accounts{ID:nL1E8EM2MA}.
Advisers and brokerage firms worry that the new rule will
make it more difficult for them to move employees into rollover
IRAs, which is a big business for them.